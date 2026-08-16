Action in Plovdiv: 16 neo-Nazis arrested

In a large-scale joint operation by the police and SANS in Plovdiv, they 16 people detained in a specialized operation against a neo-Nazi group. Law enforcement agencies raided and broke up a private club in the city under the hills, which is associated with the radical nationalist movement “Blood and Honor“. Numerous Nazi symbols, fascist signs and propaganda materials were found at the scene.

Initial information disseminated by bTV and BNT linked the arrests to the close circle of the teenagers detained for the brutal murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev on Youth Hill. According to initial reports, there were also minors in the hangout.

However, in the midst of the operation The director of the Plovdiv Police Department, Senior Commissioner Vasil Kostadinov, made an extraordinary clarification for BNT. He officially rejected the version that the arrests currently underway are directly related to the perpetrators of the Youth Hill murder. The head of the Plovdiv police also added that there are actually no minors among the people caught at the site. All those present at the neo-Nazi club are being taken to the Second Police Department in Plovdiv to obtain explanations and establish involvement in anti-social activities.

The operation carried out in Plovdiv is part of the large-scale inspections ordered by the prosecutor's office and the National Security Agency against fascist and neo-Nazi organizations throughout the country. The pressure on radical groups has increased dramatically after investigators began mass checks on the mobile phones of dozens of young people in Plovdiv, in whose videos neo-Nazi symbols were found. The case also caused a serious political response, with parliamentary forces calling for a full investigation of radical structures on the territory of the country.

The Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office are expected to give an official briefing today with details of the charges brought against the 16 detained individuals and the weapons or prohibited materials found in the broken-up hangout.