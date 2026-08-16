Body of man missing in Dospat Dam found

The body of the 38-year-old man, who disappeared in the waters of the "Dospat" dam after a jet ski accident on July 31, was found and pulled from the water, confirmed the spokesman for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik, Miroslav Stoyanov, BTA reported.

The signal was submitted to the 112 telephone number on August 15 at around 6:00 p.m.

Discovery of the body and search operation

The body was spotted under the Orlino area by a freelance fisherman – an active firefighter from Smolyan, who immediately reported the emergency number. Police and fire teams arrived at the scene, and a duty operational group from Velingrad conducted an inspection.

The incident occurred on July 31, when the man fell from a jet ski and sank. The subsequent two-week large-scale search operation included divers from Plovdiv, police from Velingrad and Sarnitsa, the “Border Police“ – Dospat, IARA and volunteers. The operation was extremely difficult due to the great depth (7-10 m), low temperatures, strong currents and almost zero visibility, and despite the use of deep-sea sonar, the body was found after two weeks.