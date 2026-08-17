Minister of Finance Galab Donev pledges to protect the state's interest in the Plovdiv Fair, the department announced.

"With an application dated 17.08.2026 to the Supreme Court of Cassation, the Minister of Finance, as a representative of the state on the basis of Art. 31, para. 1 of the Civil Procedure Code, confirmed in defense of the state's interest all procedural actions carried out by the Minister of Economy and Industry in the case to establish the fact that the state has the status of shareholder – holder of the rights to 29% of the capital of "International Fair Plovdiv" AD, the Ministry of Finance indicates.

We recall that "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Continuing Change" raised the alarm that if Donev does not maintain the line of his predecessor in the case, 79% of the fair will end up under the control of businessman Georgi Gergov, and the state will be a silent letter.