The court left in custody the alleged leader of the neo-Nazi organization "Blood and Honor"

The alleged leader of the Plovdiv branch of the organization "Blood and Honor" remains in custody, the Plovdiv District Court decided.

Ivaylo Kolev was also a tenant of the club where 18 people were arrested. The other two for whom the prosecution requested detention are a father and son - Ivelin and Teodor Velevi. The father was released on bail of 1,000 euros, while his son was released because the court found there was not enough evidence against him.

The three are accused of complicity in preaching discrimination, violence or hatred based on race, skin colour, origin, national or ethnic origin, or sexual orientation, through speech and otherwise. Kolev is named by the prosecutor's office as the perpetrator, and the other two as accomplices.

According to the evidence collected so far, meetings were held at the club where neo-Nazi ideology and intolerance towards different people were discussed, and in addition to talks, such films were also shown.

The prosecutor's office will appeal the court's ruling, said prosecutor Dimitar Kostov.

According to lawyer Stoyan Memtsov, the charges are vague and lack specifics.

Eighteen-year-old Teodor Velev was detained together with a minor boy for attacking Nepalese citizens. During this pre-trial proceeding, he was released by the District Court on bail of 700 euros. Over the past month, the boy has been detained three times by the police.