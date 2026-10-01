Natalia Efremova opens a home for the elderly in Lipnitsa

The Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova will open the new Home for the Elderly “Baba Marta“ in the village of Lipnitsa, Mizia municipality. During her visit, she will meet with the social service team and get acquainted with the conditions under which the users will be accommodated.

The new home has a capacity of 34 people and was built according to a project by the Mizia Municipality, financed under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan. The project is part of the measures to modernize the material base and improve residential care for the elderly.

The home will provide residential care

In “Baba Marta“ will provide residential care for the elderly in a specially built environment. The Municipality of Mizia states that the goal is for users to receive appropriate conditions for a dignified, peaceful and secure life.

„The created environment offers modern living conditions and provision of residential care for the elderly“, the municipality states.

The construction of the home is among the projects supported under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan within the framework of the program for the modernization of long-term care. The funding is aimed at creating modern conditions for the provision of social services and at renovating the base for the elderly.

With the opening of the home in Lipnitsa, the social service will have a new building and capacity for 34 users. The home team is about to organize the provision of care and daily service for the elderly people accommodated.

Sources: BTA