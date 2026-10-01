Road situation: Traffic at the border and road repairs

There is heavy traffic for trucks exiting Bulgaria through the "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo" border checkpoints. Traffic is normal on the borders with Romania, Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia, reports the General Directorate of the "Border Police".

The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube River. Through "Makaza", "Zlatograd", "Rudozem" and "Ivaylovgrad" Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass through, and buses and trucks pass through “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voivoda“ - both buses and trucks.

Repairs and restrictions on highways

On the “Trakia“ motorway there are sections with a speed limit of up to 100 km/h due to road markings and preventive maintenance. In the Muhovo area, traffic in the direction of Burgas is carried out with increased caution due to the safety of the road section.

On the “Hemus“ motorway between km 418+900 and km 421+543, traffic is two-way in the lane to Varna due to repair work. In the section between km 350 and km 363, traffic towards Sofia has also been transferred to the other lane due to the installation of restrictive systems. In the area of the “Topli Dol“ tunnel, a temporary organization with two lanes in each direction has been introduced, and if necessary, two-way traffic can be organized in one tube.

On the “Struma“ motorway, slopes are being cleaned, and at the “Daskalovo“ junction, a temporary organization of traffic has been introduced. On the “Maritsa“ motorway, traffic in individual sections is being carried out in stages in one lane due to pavement repairs.

On the first-class road Karnobat-Aitos, traffic is being carried out in stages in one lane and with a speed limit of 50 km/h. In the Obzor-Banya section, it is also being switched to one lane due to asphalt pavement repairs. The Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service warns drivers to observe temporary signage and speed limits.

Mountains, Traffic Police and Fire Department

The conditions for tourism in the mountains are poor. Strong winds and rain are expected in the higher parts, the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross announced. “It will be windy in the higher parts and rain is expected“, the service warned.

According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 20 road accidents with injuries and deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours. 23 people were injured, and since the beginning of the year, there have been 5,145 serious accidents, 361 deaths, and the injured – 6383. The data is dynamic and is updated when the status of the accidents changes.

The General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ reports 105 accident signals. 70 fires have been extinguished, 16 of which caused direct material damage. Firefighters have carried out 29 rescue and relief operations, and three people were injured in the fires.

From 11:00, the siren system will be tested in Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Plovdiv, Ruse, Pleven, Stara Zagora, Vratsa, Montana, Pazardzhik, Smolyan and Kardzhali, as well as in other settlements and in the 30-kilometer zone around the “Kozloduy“ NPP. The signals will be accompanied by voice information.

Sources: BTA