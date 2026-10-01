Iliyana Yotova will present the John Atanasoff Awards for 2026.

Iliyana Yotova will present the awards to the laureates of the presidential initiative “John Atanasoff Award““ for 2026. The ceremony will start at 4:00 PM in the Coat of Arms Hall of Dondukov 2, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reported, citing the President's press office.

The awards are intended for Bulgarian students, students and young scientists with achievements in the field of computer science and international recognition. Among the distinguished are researchers with significant scientific and applied developments, Olympic competitors in informatics and information technologies, authors of projects with high social contribution and teachers who have prepared successful professionals in the sector.

Five categories for awards

The laureates will be awarded in five categories. Among them are the presidential award “John Atanasoff“, the diploma “John Atanasoff - students and their teachers“, as well as an award for a project with high social contribution.

More diplomas will be awarded for “debut breakthrough in computer science and technology“ and for “inspirer and creator of talents“. The names of the specific laureates are not specified in the preliminary information about the ceremony.

The initiative is being held for the 24th consecutive year, and its patron is Prof. John Atanasov - an inventor of Bulgarian origin. The competition for the 2026 awards began in early July.

Sources: BTA