While boiling winter meat: Farm building with dozens of animals burned in Belogradchik

A farm building with dozens of animals caught fire due to negligence in Belogradchik. The building is located meters from the Municipality and the school. The fire broke out while boiling winter meat.

However, the owners of the building left it unattended and the flames spread to dry grass and bushes, and subsequently to other vegetation in the direction of the Belogradchik Fortress.

Rabbits and chickens were burned, announced the mayor of the municipality Boyan Minkov. The firefighters acted quickly and the fire was brought under control in a timely manner, added Minkov.

He also drew attention to the circumstances related to the cleaning of vegetation in and around the tourist sites. Due to the natural landmark of the Belogradchik Rocks, the local government is severely limited in its actions.

“We cannot remove even a single bush without notification and permission from the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Waters, and the procedure for this is very cumbersome and usually takes months. Now is the time to call for a more streamlined administrative procedure“, said Boyan Minkov.