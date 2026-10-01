After the presidential elections, we will find out whether the government can control the spending side. This was stated by economist Petar Ganev in an interview with BNT.

According to him, it is worrying that Bulgaria is in an excessive deficit procedure and the important question is how quickly Radev's cabinet will be able to return the country to normal.

Regarding the "excess profit" tax, the economist noted that its justification is entirely fiscal, with its aim to take 1 billion euros from the country's big businesses.

“This is being done not because the sectors are bad, but because it can be taken from them in a “Robin Hood“ way, i.e. taken from the rich and given to the poor,” Ganev explained.

On Regarding inflation in the country, the expert stated that it remains high at 5.5% and pointed out that in order to control it, the government needs to undertake “expansion through income“

“This may work, but the big task remains the deficit, because if we deal with it, we will also affect inflation“, Ganev explained.