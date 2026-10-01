They interrogated the pregnant woman Iliyan Filipov visited before the shooting for 20 hours

Investigators in Plovdiv continue to search for people who witnessed the murder of Iliyan Filipov.

Interrogations are underway among both Iliyan Filipov's closest circle and his business partners.

The parking lot in front of Iliyan Filipov's building has controlled access, but the doors were wide open. Filipov parked his car next to a wall where traces of the murder are visible.

The door of a neighboring house is cordoned off with police tape, and it is likely that the killer fired from there.

The woman who visited Filipov lives on the fifth floor. bTV learned that she was interrogated after the murder for more than 20 hours. She has a small child and is pregnant with a second.

Some of the players from „Botev“ Plovdiv, whose president is Filipov and who live near the cooperative where he was shot, are in shock. Yesterday they refused to train, the team's coach told „This Morning“.

Stanislav Genchev was with Filipov until the last moment at the stadium before the assassination attempt.

„We watched the match from 9 pm. We parted ways and he said: „Come on, we'll see you tomorrow“. And there is no tomorrow“, said Stanislav Genchev, head coach of FC „Botev“ Plovdiv.

When a person leads a huge company, he undoubtedly makes enemies, he told „This Morning“ Filipov's friend Yordan Arabadzhiev, chairman of the Union of International Carriers.

Arabadzhiev said that the arrested suspect was not among the victim's close circle.

“He was not worried, he walked without security, he went to the forest to ride a bike several times a week“, says Yordan Arabadzhiev, chairman of the Union of International Carriers.

According to accounts from football players from the club, which have not yet been confirmed by the police, the woman who lives at the address called Filipov that she had noticed a man wearing a mask in the area.