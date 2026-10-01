Kostadin Kostadinov received a tapestry with the Freedom Monument

During a meeting held in the city of Provadia, Kostadin Kostadinov received an unconventional gift.

A resident of the city gave him a tapestry made by her with the Freedom Monument, as the presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane” describes most accurately her ideal of a free and independent Bulgaria.

Kostadinov was categorical that his meetings with citizens are in the square to hold a different conversation about the future of Bulgaria as the Bulgarian people see it.

Kostadinov pointed out that it is time for decisions for our country to be made by the Bulgarian people and Bulgarian politicians, and not by Euro-Atlantic puppets who carry out commands of forces external to our country.

Kostadinov told the citizens that the goals he sets for himself are a free, independent, prosperous Bulgaria, with a strong army and secure borders.

“I will continue to work for scientific and educational prosperity, but for all this I need your support. The concepts of "civilizational choice" and "Euro-Atlantic orientation", created in another time, are today emptied of meaning. The Bulgarian people need a new collective goal and a different choice", Kostadinov also said to the gathered crowd.