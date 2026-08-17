Protest in defense of the Plovdiv Fair: They insist that the state protect 29% of the shares

A protest demanding that the state continue the legal battle for 29% of the shares of the Plovdiv Fair is being held in front of the Plovdiv Municipality. The organizers insist that the voices of the citizens be heard, since the fair is important for everyone.

This was reported by BNT.

The protest is being held despite the fact that hours earlier today the Ministry of Finance announced that Minister Galab Donev had filed an application with the Supreme Court of Cassation, stating that as a representative of the state he confirms the state's interest in the case for the rights to 29 percent of the capital of “International Fair Plovdiv“ AD.

We recall that the Supreme Court of Cassation gave a 7-day deadline, which expires on Wednesday – August 19, the Minister of Finance to confirm whether to continue the procedural actions taken by the Minister of Economy in the case of the ownership of the fair. This came about after the Supreme Court of Cassation ruled that by law the state in this process should be represented not by the Ministry of Economy, but by the Ministry of Finance.

The case was filed in 2023 by the then Minister of Economy, with the claim the state challenged the transfer of the shares of the Varna municipality in the capital of the company “Puldin Turinvest“, through which Georgi Gergov controls the main stake in the Fair.

This is the second protest in defense of the fair in Plovdiv, with the organizers stating that today's act of the state should be the beginning of a series of actions in defense of the International Fair.