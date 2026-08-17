Elenko Bozhkov: It is unlikely that there will be a problem for the Kozloduy NPP due to the Danube levels

In recent weeks, we have witnessed a record drop in the level of the Danube River. The Bulgarian nuclear power plant cools its reactors with water from the Danube. Could it end up being shut down?

"The working group is made up of extremely competent people. In addition, the water level in the Danube has started to stabilize. Even in Ruse and Silistra we have a rise of 1-2 cm, our rivers are contributing to the rise. In Oryahovo and Vidin, the drop in water is slowing down considerably. We should not panic about what could happen to the reactors," energy expert Elenko Bozhkov commented to Bulgaria ON AIR.

He predicts that there will most likely be no drop in the power of the reactors at the "Kozloduy" NPP, but if there is one, it will only be possible to talk about a reduction in energy after 2 weeks. According to the expert, there will be a problem for Bulgaria if a country above us starts to limit the flow, but this does not happen without warning and discussion.

"Our method of supplying water to the shore pumps is much better than that in Romania. When we designed the water intake of the Danube for the cold channel, it is simply an extremely good water intake," Bozhkov pointed out.

"We should be calm because we have a large reserve of coal-fired capacity. "Maritsite" can be mobilized for electricity production. Special attention should be paid to this when discussing the future of coal energy in Bulgaria. The EU must be convinced to conduct energetic energy diplomacy. We must train people in energy diplomacy", the guest said.

According to him, a coal alliance must be created to convince the European bureaucracy of the future of coal-fired power plants.

Bozhkov believes that serious work should be done with European funds to develop coal gasification.

"We must build a serious pilot plant in the Maritsa Basin within 3-4 years."

The expert expects Bulgaria to develop as a regional energy center, since such is the location of our country and our capabilities allow it. "It is very important to restore the operation of "Maritsa East 1". Its contract has expired and it is not functioning. This plant must produce base energy again", Bozhkov is categorical. He described it as strange that the Belene NPP project is not included in the government's management program.

Bozhkov is categorical that Bulgaria needs a second nuclear power plant. "In addition to the expansion of units 7 and 8, we will have a great need to build two more units - and these are the units in Belene. At the same time, we should not forget about small modular reactors. As a practical implementation, they are still at a level that we cannot talk about industrial application", explained the energy expert. According to him, digitalization of household energy metering and remote reading of electricity meters should be completed within a year.

If this is not done, it is difficult to talk about liberalization of the electricity market, Bozhkov is convinced.

The interlocutor added that the work of the independent energy exchange should be improved.