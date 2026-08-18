Important for drivers and tourists: Traffic, traffic police and mountains today

The road situation in Bulgaria as of 06:25 on August 18, 2026 requires increased attention due to heavy traffic and planned repairs by the Road Infrastructure Agency (API). Travelers on the national network must comply with restrictions at key locations, while the police and fire department report heavy days in the midst of the summer season.

Black statistics of the Traffic Police and the Fire Department for 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 22 serious accidents, reports the Ministry of Interior. In the incidents on the road two people died and others 44 were wounded. The Traffic Police appeal for sensible driving, as the main causes remain high speed and improper overtaking.

The units of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ have responded to dozens of signals. In total 141 fires have been extinguished across the country in the last 24 hours. Most of them are in dry grass and stubble, with firefighters remaining on standby due to high summer temperatures.

API measures and restrictions on highways

API introduces temporary traffic organization in several directions in Sofia and Kyustendil regions from today:

AM „Trakia“ : From 08:30 to 16:00 today, the emergency lane from the 6th to the 13th km (direction Burgas - Sofia) is limited due to lawn mowing. Between km 174 and 208 (Stara Zagora) traffic in the direction of Sofia is narrowed to one lane for the same reason.

: From 08:30 to 16:00 today, the emergency lane from the 6th to the 13th km (direction Burgas - Sofia) is limited due to lawn mowing. Between km 174 and 208 (Stara Zagora) traffic in the direction of Sofia is narrowed to one lane for the same reason. AM „Struma“ : By the end of the day in the Kyustendil region (between 10th and 56th km) the emergency or overtaking lane in both directions will be gradually closed for cleaning of shafts and slopes.

: By the end of the day in the Kyustendil region (between 10th and 56th km) the emergency or overtaking lane in both directions will be gradually closed for cleaning of shafts and slopes. Route I-3 Onion – Pleven : Between 10:30 and 11:30, traffic in the Telish area will be carried out in stages in one lane for the replacement of toll cameras.

: Between 10:30 and 11:30, traffic in the Telish area will be carried out in stages in one lane for the replacement of toll cameras. AM „Struma“ at the border: Traffic on the left road junction of the „General Todorovo – Novo Konomladi“ (km 159) is restricted in the direction of Kulata. Traffic is being diverted via a detour via Marikostinovo.

Traffic at the borders at 6:25 a.m.

Traffic is heavy at the country's border checkpoints (BCPs). There is intense traffic for passenger cars at the exit to the Republic of Serbia (BCP „Kalotina“) and at the entrance/exit to the Republic of Turkey (BCP „Kapitan Andreevo“). On the border with Greece, traffic remains extremely heavy at the BCP „Kulata“ and the BCP „Makaza“. On our northern border with Romania, crossing the Danube Bridge Ruse and Vidin is taking place normally, but an increase is expected in the afternoon.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains: Warning of thunderstorms

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) informs that the morning conditions for tourism in the mountains are good with temperatures between 10 and 16 degrees. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), however, warns that cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon.

Short-term rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the Rila-Rhodope region. There are conditions for hail, and a strong northwest wind will blow on the highest peaks. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters will be around 23°, and at 2000 meters – around 16°. The MES advises tourists to plan their hikes early in the morning and avoid open ridges after noon.