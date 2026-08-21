Hot water has been gushing out on a Sofia street in "Poduyane" for nearly a month

A signal from our viewer. For nearly a month now, hot water has been gushing out on a Sofia street in the "Poduyane" neighborhood. On July 25, Trendafil Mitev noticed that hot water was gushing out on the street in front of his apartment building, BNT reports.

Trendafil Mitev: "This is the sewage system that supplies the surrounding apartment blocks with hot water, since the water is hot, boiling water, clean water, clear water. So, obviously, this is household water. Around July 27-28, some people passed by, put up this fence, but since then no practical activity has been done to stop this waste. Because apparently the pipe that distributes the hot water has burst and the water has been hot for the fourth week."

The location of the accident is the intersection between "Galbets" Street and "Dragovitsa" Street. Residents of the area reported the incident to the responsible companies, but weeks later there was no reaction.

Trendafil Mitev: "We called "Sofiiska Voda", we called "Toplofikatsiya" – some say "it's not our problem", others shrug their shoulders and no one comes for the fourth week. This is a sin – hot water for the fourth week goes into the sewer. How much gas has gone, where did this fuel come from, after all, it's scandalous. This water goes into the sewer. The Danube has dried up, cities and villages have no water, and we in Sofia allow ourselves to have hundreds of cubic meters of hot water go into the sewer for the 4th week."

"Toplofikatsiya Sofia"‘ confirmed to BNT that the accident is in a heating pipe, and the water supply has not been stopped in order to serve the residents of the area. The company assures that teams are already working to fix the problem. The area is already secured and the leak is expected to be fixed as soon as possible.