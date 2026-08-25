Kiselova: The government must be supported in its desire to decriminalize the state

The proposed changes to the Constitution and the Law on the Judiciary should lead to limiting dependencies and political influence in the judicial system. This was announced in an interview for the program “This Morning“ on bTV by Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova, a lecturer in constitutional law and former Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Each of us must support the government in its desire to decriminalize the state“, said Kiselova. According to her, some of the proposals raise issues that have been discussed for years - the equal workload of magistrates, differences in remuneration, transfers and secondments, as well as the work of the Supreme Judicial Council and its Inspectorate.

She considers the reform of the prosecutor's office to be particularly important. Kiselova pointed out that in 2023, a change was made that brought the prosecutor's office into line with the structure of courts hearing criminal cases, and its ability to intervene in civil and administrative proceedings was limited.

“I expect the General Supervision of Legality to be categorically rejected and a move to clear, specific cases in which the prosecutor's office participates in civil and administrative cases“, the constitutionalist said.

However, according to her, it remains unclear exactly what the prosecutor's office will look like after the reform and how its independence and autonomy will be guaranteed.

“These issues were not discussed. "We moved more to current affairs at yesterday's press conference," Kiselova commented.

Among the proposals for changes to the Constitution are a new model for electing the Supreme Judicial Council, changes related to the official offices, as well as new grounds for early termination of the mandate of a constitutional judge.

The introduction of a new fundamental right is also envisaged - the right to pay in cash.

Kiselova warned that the parallel amendment of the Constitution and the Law on the Judiciary must be done carefully so as not to create new legal cases.