Minister Stoyanov: Iran conducted a very good hybrid operation, unfortunately, supported by Bulgarian politicians

Iran conducted a very good hybrid operation, unfortunately, supported by opposition Bulgarian politicians. We see what the result is. This hybrid operation will continue. This was said by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov before the start of today's extraordinary session of the Defense Committee, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

"There should be much greater responsibility among Bulgarian politicians when they comment irresponsibly on such positions from the Iranian side," he also said.

The US Air Force tanker planes left Bulgaria as planned and for which we have preliminary information, Stoyanov said, after being asked whether the planes had really left our country. "There is a pace to the operation and it is being followed. "This information simply could not have been shared with the Bulgarian society," he pointed out.

The deputies will consider a Bill for the ratification of the Sale Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria and the State of the Netherlands for the purchase of the mine hunter “HNLMS Zirikzii“ class “Tripartite“, mine hunter “HNLMS Willemstad“ class “Tripartite“ and mine hunter “HNLMS Schiedam“ “Tripartite“ class.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Belgium and the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands regarding the transfer of “Tripartite“ class minehunters, respectively “Flower“ and the “Alkmaar“ class, as operational in the Royal Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navy, including a crew training facility, spare parts and additional equipment.

The Defense Committee will also ratify the amendments to the International Agreement (LOA) BU-B-UCP “Acquisition of Stryker Combat Vehicles”, Amendment and Supplement No. 1 (BU-B-UCQ A1) to the International Agreement (Letter of Offer and Acceptance – LOA) BU-B-UCQ “Acquisition of Javelin Guided Anti-Tank Missiles” and Amendment and Supplement No. 1 to the International Agreement (LOA) BU-B-UCR “Acquisition of Ammunition for Stryker Vehicles”.