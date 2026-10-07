The fire in the Bolyarovo municipality has been extinguished

The fire in the Bolyarovo municipality, Yambol region, has been extinguished, and the three outbreaks near the villages of Voden, Kraynovo and Gorska Polyana have been contained. The fire broke out in the early afternoon hours of October 6 and initially engulfed dry grass and bushes. Later, the flames also entered the forest fund.

Due to the heavy smoke in the area, the BG-Alert early warning system was activated. A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Bolyarovo municipality, but there is no danger to the settlements and people.

12 fire engines and a helicopter participated in the extinguishing

12 fire engines, a helicopter and forest officials participated in the operation. After the fire was brought under control, teams remained on site to monitor the area and respond to any new outbreaks.

The exact area of the affected area is still being clarified. Faulty agricultural machinery is cited as the probable cause of the fire, BNT reported.

The fire broke out between the Yambol villages of Voden, Kraynovo and Gorska Polyana, and the heavy smoke necessitated the use of the BG-Alert system. At the moment, there is no information about injured people or danger to settlements.

Sources: bntnews.bg