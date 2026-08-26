Deputies resume work

The 52nd National Assembly returns to its plenary work.

The deputies will hold their first regular meeting today after the summer vacation and will kick off the autumn parliamentary session.

The agenda highlights several important topics - changes in the regime for weapons and pyrotechnics, as well as key decisions related to the modernization of the Bulgarian Army and the Navy.

The political declarations on the priorities of the ruling and opposition parties for the new political season are also expected.

After only 19 days of summer vacation, the deputies are returning to active work, and the parliamentary committees have already resumed their meetings before the first regular plenary session. The official break was from August 5 to 23 inclusive, writes BNR.

Among the first important bills that the deputies will consider are the changes to the Law on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives and Pyrotechnic Articles. The bill was submitted by the Council of Ministers and aims mainly to reduce the administrative burden for citizens and businesses.

It is proposed to abolish the obligation to notify the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry of certain changes in commercial registration. Another important emphasis at the beginning of the autumn session is the proposal to ratify the agreements related to the acquisition of three mine hunters from the Netherlands. The ratification is part of Bulgaria's larger project to acquire a total of seven second-hand mine hunters from Belgium and the Netherlands. The ships are equipped with systems for detecting, classifying, identifying and destroying sea mines and meet NATO standards.

The maximum cost of repair and restoration activities has been set at 6 million euros per ship or a total of 42 million euros for all seven vessels. The National Assembly's agenda also includes the bill on ratifying amendments to the international contracts for the acquisition of Stryker combat vehicles, Javelin guided anti-tank missiles and ammunition for the vehicles.