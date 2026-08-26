Wolf attacks domestic animals and harasses residents of several villages in Montana

A wolf is harassing residents of Montana villages. The authorities have reported this. Domestic animals are disappearing one after another, and among the latest victims is a dog that disappeared in broad daylight.

Veselin Hristov from the village of Bezdenitsa, who raises animals in the area, says that he found one of his dogs dead and another kidnapped." I came to the pen and expected my dog to greet me, as usual. But that didn't happen. When I looked for him, I found him dead", he tells Nova TV.

According to him, the tracks and severe wounds on the animal led him to think that the attack was committed by a wolf. The predator subsequently targeted another dog that was tied up near the pen.

This is not the first such case in the area. In the village itself, three dogs have been attacked or disappeared, with one dying from its wounds a few days after the attack. There are also reports of missing goats. Hristov claims that a similar case also occurred in the neighboring village of Dolno Tserovene. About two or three weeks ago, two of his colleague's dogs were attacked.

However, local hunters explain that they cannot arbitrarily take action against the predator. According to a representative of the hunting group in Bezdenitsa, legal procedures must be followed in such cases. “We sympathize with the farmers, but we work according to the laws of the state, including the Hunting Law“, explained Mihail Mihaylov, who is part of the hunting group.

According to him, in such a situation, a special permit is required to organize a hunt. "We're not in the Wild West to pick up a rifle and kill a wolf," he said firmly.

Despite the series of attacks, farmers do not believe there is any immediate danger to people at this stage. Hristov, who has been monitoring the area for about a month and even spends the night in a van near his barn, describes the wolf as a cautious animal.