Dimitar Stoyanov: Drones will not stop

The drones will not stop, because the intensity of the conflict in the Odessa and Izmail region has been significant in recent days, and the currents are bringing parts of these drones out. The good thing is that there are no ammunition on them at the moment, said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov. The war is close to us and these are the consequences.

According to him, all the drones that were discovered yesterday, today and some time ago do not carry ammunition. "These are reconnaissance drones, decoy drones, they are not dangerous. This should not reassure Bulgarian citizens who see such a drone that floats on the beach. They must take safety measures, stay as far away from these drones as possible. Of course, we have formations that are working on them, but they cannot be in several places at the same time, and it is happening more and more often and we have to wait".

We recall that today drones surfaced on Bulgarian beaches, two of them were blown up in the sea.