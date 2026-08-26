Nearly 400 illegal connections to water supply systems have been discovered and removed in the first seven months of the year by the employees of the state water supply operators, part of the system of “Bulgarian Water Supply and Sewerage Holding“ EAD and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. The fight against illegal connections to water pipes is among the important measures to limit commercial water losses and ensure fair and reliable distribution of the available water resource among consumers. In 2025, a total of 892 illegal connections were identified.

MRDPW, “Bulgarian Water Supply and Sewerage Holding“ EAD and the water supply companies are taking consistent actions in implementation of the targeted policy to increase the security of water supply and maintain a safe and reliable water supply infrastructure. A series of measures are also being taken to limit periods of shortage and water regimes in the country. The main priority is the modernization of the water supply infrastructure, reducing water losses and increasing the security of water supply. Targeted work is being carried out in the regions that experience the most serious difficulties with water supply.

Pleven

„Water supply and sewerage - Pleven“ EOOD, for example, systematically and consistently implements the short-term and medium-term measures identified by the MRDPW and the local authorities, aimed at permanently ensuring the security of water supply for tens of thousands of residents in the Pleven region, who were affected by a serious water regime in 2025. By the middle of this year, more than 6.3 kilometers of new water pipes have already been completed, with another 9.5 kilometers of water supply facilities to be built by the end of the year. By the end of 2027, “ViK“ EOOD - Pleven city plans to reconstruct and build nearly 30 kilometers of water supply network in the region worth nearly 1.9 million euros. In parallel with the implementation of the investment program, “ViK“ EOOD - Pleven city carried out a large-scale survey, cleaning and restoration of existing water sources. A comprehensive program is also being implemented to reduce water losses by locating the most compromised sections of the network, modernizing existing facilities and implementing intelligent management systems. Among the medium-term measures being implemented in parallel is the work on a project funded by the “Environment“ 2021-2027 Program worth 72.7 million euros. It envisages the modernization of key elements of the water supply infrastructure of the city of Pleven through the reconstruction of the water supply network, pumping stations, tanks, the implementation of pressure management systems, SCADA and GIS technologies.

Omurtag

After decades of chronic problems with water supply, Omurtag is now among the regions where a comprehensive package of infrastructure measures is being implemented with the ambition to achieve a lasting solution to one of the most difficult problems for local residents. “Water Supply and Sewerage“ Ltd. – Targovishte supports the Municipality of Omurtag in the implementation of the projects under the municipal program for the replacement of the city's water supply network, as part of the second stage of the reconstruction of the water supply network in the city. The operator is connecting the existing water metering units to the newly constructed water supply network. In parallel, the SCADA system of the pressure reservoir "Lisets" is being modernized, a new control system between the pumping station and the pressure reservoir "Kamburovo" is being built, the sanitary protection zones of the water intake facilities are being rehabilitated and compromised sections of the water supply network in the settlements of the municipality are being reconstructed. It is also planned to expand the remote monitoring and management of the system by implementing modern Internet technologies. Water Supply & Targovishte is also implementing a project to monitor the operation of the water supply from the "Yastrebino" dam through 12 pressure loggers (electronic data recording devices). The devices monitor the operation of the facility in real time.

Panagyurishte

In 2025, the construction of the “Luda Yana“ dam and its adjacent infrastructure was successfully completed. This is one of the most significant infrastructure projects for ensuring long-term water security in Southern Bulgaria. “Luda Yana“ is in the process of being gradually filled, with its water volume partially filled. The MRDPW envisages the preparation of a pre-investment study for the “Luda Yana Water Supply System“ site. It will enable the preparation of a comprehensive vision for the long-term development of the water supply system in the region and will create the necessary basis for subsequent investments aimed at ensuring sustainable water security.

Drinking Dams

A strengthened monitoring and management regime is applied to the complex and significant dams for drinking and domestic water supply. By daily monitoring of available water volumes, optimizing water use schedules and timely taking preventive measures, the sustainable use of water resources is guaranteed while maintaining the necessary reserves for the population. The results of this consistent policy are indicative - by the beginning of July, the dams for drinking and domestic water supply were filled to about 90% of their total useful volume, which provides a significantly higher level of security for the water supply systems in the country.