Rumen Petkov: The operation with the jammer creates the impression of PR during a crisis

DANS discovered a powerful GPS signal jammer that was interfering with planes and systems in the airport area. The device was localized and neutralized in a tightly guarded complex in the capital's "Dragalevtsi" district.

"The announcement of the operation and any results from it were not well prepared. At first, the jammer was on a roof, then in a car. The impression is created of a poorly prepared operation and to this day no one has been arrested. It is not known who brought it in and how, what the tool was used for. It creates the impression of PR during a crisis," said ABV leader and former Interior Minister Rumen Petkov on "Denyat ON AIR."

According to him, six people will condemn the state because Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev lied.

"People appeared on television who provided documents that they did not ride with Delyan Peevski," Petkov added for Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the Interior Minister, whoever he is, must be media-friendly at the expense of efficiency in his work.

"Such types of silencers are not infinitely expensive, they can also be produced in Bulgaria. But it must be said what their origin is. Either there is a device, or there is not. Since we have not found it, on what grounds do we go out and say that we have found it? "It can be checked whether the establishment in "Dragalevtsi" was guarded by the police, but it would be difficult to trace who gave the tacit consent," the guest pointed out.