Son of an anthrax farm owner tries to run over TV crew with tractor

Tensions are escalating in Lovech region after the confirmed case of anthrax in the village of Stefanovo. A Nova TV crew was attacked by the owners of the infected cow farm while filming the buffer zone cordoned off by health authorities.

The son of the farm owner tried to run over journalists twice - first with his car, and a little later with a tractor. A police team was immediately called to the scene and detained the perpetrator.

According to locals, the family has long been known in the village for its aggressive behavior. “It is precisely this disregard for the law and constant aggression that led to the discovery of anthrax on this farm. "The laws for these people simply do not exist," commented villagers.

The testing and epidemiological study in the area continue under increased control by veterinary authorities.