"Our approach is the truth, and yesterday's announcement of the candidacy was like a prelude to the unifier of the nation. This is the presidential institution. The true approach, which I believe should be applied in politics, is often defined by some people as aggression, but this is not the case", said the leader of MECH in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, in Bulgaria we have been accustomed to listening to good stories for too long and then feeling lied to for a very long time.

The truth versus "good stories" in politics

"My approach will be the approach of a person who believes that he can be the voice of the people in this institution. The most important thing that the president can be is to be the true voice of the people, to initiate referendums, to form an Advisory Council for National Security when necessary, to veto laws that are in the anti-public interest. The most important thing is that people understand what is in their heads from his mouth," Vassilev told Bulgaria ON AIR.

The president must be brave, active and always the voice of the people, the presidential candidate emphasized.

The clash with the competition and why there may be no debates

"I know most of the candidates announced so far. My ambition is to sit down with these people for a debate, but I am sure that one will not take place, at least for Yotova. She is Radev's secretary in the presidency. She should not be elected president for anything in the world. When Gyurov was a possible candidate for acting prime minister, and when Yotova was present, I said that this should be her choice," commented Vassilev.

The issue of national security and the silence of the institutions

Vassilev expressed the opinion that the National Security Council should have been convened long ago.

"When the president is not independent, when he is a continuation of Radev's rule, this is exactly what happens. Now there is such a need, not only because of Iran. No one in the country, with the exception of a narrow circle of people, knows the real adequacy of the Bulgarian defense".

In the professional quota, the prosecutor's college - everything has been broken. In the parliamentary quota - support is not sought from those who are inclined to carry out judicial reform, Vassilev believes.