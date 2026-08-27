Andrey Yankulov thanks for the nomination to the Supreme Judicial Council

I sincerely thank the “Anti-Corruption Fund“, “Bulgarian Lawyers for Human Rights“, “Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives“, “Bulgarian Helsinki Committee“, “Institute for Market Economy“, “Justice for Everyone“ and “Access to Information Program“ for the nomination for a member of the prosecutorial college of the Supreme Judicial Council.

This was written on "Facebook" by the former acting Minister of Justice Andrey Yankulov.

These are civil organizations that consistently and persistently uphold the principles of the rule of law in an often hostile environment. A healthy democracy is not built only by institutions, but also by their correctives in the person of the media and the civil sector. You can call it a paradox, but political parties actually win elections with messages and programs regarding the development of the rule of law, borrowed from the work of non-governmental organizations in the field. If they were to implement them...

So I allow myself to immodestly accept their nomination as a recognition that (at least so far) I have not been ashamed of my public activities in various capacities, which they know very well