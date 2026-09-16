Naydenov in Strasbourg: Bulgaria is sustainably and consistently integrating human rights standards

„Bulgaria is sustainably and consistently integrating the human rights standards established by the Court and the concrete examples of this for numerous“ – This was stated by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov during a meeting with the President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Mathias Guillaumard in Strasbourg.

Minister Naydenov invited President Guillaumard to visit Sofia next year on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Bulgaria's ratification of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, in order to continue discussing all legal issues on cooperation between Bulgaria and the ECHR.

In front of Mathias Guillaumard, Nikolay Naydenov pointed out that there is a lasting trend to limit the flow of new cases reaching the ECHR's judicial panel. “Bulgaria has proven through specific legislative, institutional and practical reforms that it offers sustainable solutions, fully compliant with European standards“, the Minister of Justice emphasized.

Minister Naydenov participated in the meeting as part of a delegation led by President Iliana Yotova. Before that, they met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset. Minister Naydenov also participated in a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, format “Human Rights“.