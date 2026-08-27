A Bulgarian is missing after the disaster in Nepal

A Bulgarian is missing after the flash floods and mudslides that affected the border region between Nepal and the Chinese autonomous region of Tibet. This is shown by the updated list of the Nepal Tourism Board from August 27, 2026. , NOVA summarized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the embassies of the Republic of Bulgaria in Beijing and Delhi, has been officially notified by the Chinese authorities of a missing Bulgarian citizen as a result of the floods in Tibet and Nepal. Our embassies in China and India are in constant contact with the authorities in the affected region and are monitoring the development of the situation. All signals and received information are being checked and clarified, and in the case of missing Bulgarian citizens, for whom all facts and circumstances have not been clarified, and before their relatives have been notified, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot provide personal data or confirm their identity.

Our embassy in Beijing has assisted a Bulgarian citizen to contact his wife, who is traveling in an organized way in the affected region, who is safe and is currently in Tibet.

A Bulgarian citizen, who is in Nepal, has contacted our diplomatic mission in Delhi. She is safe, but has lost her personal documents. Our embassy in Delhi provided her with remote assistance in obtaining a temporary passport from a representation of an EU member state in Nepal.

The document of the Nepal Tourism Board lists a total of 644 people from different countries who are still missing as of 12:00 local time.

At the moment, there is no data on injured or distressed organized Bulgarian tourists, Pavlina Ilieva, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents “Future for Tourism Association“, told BTA. She pointed out that Asia is currently in a period of active monsoons, torrential rains and typhoons. Due to the adverse weather conditions, licensed Bulgarian tour operators are not conducting organized excursions during this period, she said, adding that the risk exists only for individual travelers or unregulated groups for climbing and adventure tourism.

162 are the confirmed victims of the disaster. Nearly 1,500 people are missing. 517 foreigners from 33 countries are among the 570 tourists who are missing in Nepal, tourism sector representatives announced on Thursday, quoted by “Reuters”. The number of foreigners missing in Tibet's Girong County has reached 260, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, but information on their nationalities was not immediately available.

Here are the countries from which the tourists missing in Nepal are from:

India: This is the country with the highest number of missing people, at 178.

United States: At least 65 American citizens are missing.

Malaysia: At least 55 Malaysian citizens reported to the Malaysian embassy in Kathmandu have not been found, the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Nepal's tourism board puts the number of missing Malaysians at 51.

Ukraine: 53 Ukrainians missing after flooding, authorities say.

Australia: The number of Australian citizens unaccounted for and untraceable has risen to 35. Earlier on Thursday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government was working with Nepal to locate the missing citizens.

United Kingdom: 33 British citizens missing after disaster.

Canada: 25 Canadians among those missing.

South Korea: Nine South Koreans working at a hydroelectric power plant are missing and another 10 are stranded, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Korea.

Singapore: Nine Singaporeans missing.

Germany: At least eight Germans are among the missing, the council said.

Russia: Eight Russians are among the missing.

South Africa: Six South Africans have not been found since Wednesday's flooding.

Latvia: Six Latvians are also among the missing.

Japan: The Japanese embassy in Nepal has requested a search for five citizens who have not been able to be contacted, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on social media X.

New Zealand: At least five New Zealand tourists are among the missing.

Citizens also missing since Wednesday Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Portugal, Spain, Serbia, Switzerland and Sweden, the Nepal Tourism Board said in a statement.

Experts from both Nepal and the United States believe the catastrophic flood was likely caused by the lower part of a glacier collapsing into a valley hundreds of meters below.

Initial reports from Nepalese authorities suggested that a quake in the area may have caused part of the glacier to collapse and trigger the disaster. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.4 earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 4.4, was actually seismic energy generated by the collapse of glacial rocks and ice.