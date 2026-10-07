Bulgaria must insist on a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, while at the same time protecting its citizens and its national interests. This was stated in “Your Day” on NOVA NEWS by Iliyana Yotova's vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev, who called on Bulgarian institutions to demonstrate unity on issues of national security.

According to him, convening the National Security Advisory Council in the midst of the election campaign is a risk, but also an opportunity to reach an agreement. “I am trying to see in today's council an opportunity to reach an agreement - for Bulgarian politicians, Bulgarian institutions to show that they can be united when there are dangers facing Bulgaria“, said Valchev.

He also commented on the drone attacks against commercial ships in the Black Sea, emphasizing that regardless of the origin of the drones, attacks against civilian vessels are unacceptable. According to Valchev, Bulgaria must work with other countries in the region and raise the issue of security in the Black Sea with both NATO and the European Union. “We are much stronger when we are together, and this gives us great protection“, he said.

As one of Bulgaria's main goals in a possible future European peace proposal, Valchev pointed to the protection of the rights of Bulgarians in Ukraine. According to him, our country must insist that ethnic Bulgarians have equal rights and the opportunity to preserve their language and identity. He also stressed the need for Bulgaria to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached. “We should send Bulgarian builders to rebuild Ukraine, not Bulgarian soldiers“, Valchev is categorical.

Regarding possible peace talks, he pointed out that Europe must have its own concrete proposal around which to start a conversation. “The conversation must start somewhere. Europe must also sit at the table“, said the vice-presidential candidate.

Valchev refused to call Russian President Vladimir Putin an “aggressor”, explaining that he prefers to describe actions rather than assign definitions to people. “Saying that Russia started the war in Ukraine is stronger than putting labels“, he said.

At the same time, he was categorical that the war should not end with the capitulation of one of the parties and warned of the dangers of escalating tensions between nuclear powers.

According to Valchev, Bulgaria should also have an active position on the issue of security in the Black Sea. He suggested that our country coordinate its actions with Romania and Turkey, which are also affected by drone incidents.

He also commented on the issue of the pardon of a convicted criminal by Iliana Yotova during her time as vice president. Valchev said that if he becomes vice president and is assigned the task of pardoning, he will not be able to renounce this duty, since it is included in the position of the vice president under the Constitution. “I have no right to renounce. This means violating the Constitution. Because I am obliged to consider every such case“, he explained.

Vulchev believes that the pardon procedures can be improved and some of them can be regulated by law, and not just by decree. According to him, it is also necessary to improve the system of expertise, including medical expertise.

“For me, we need to think about whether the regulation that the former Vice President Margarita Popova first introduced regulating the procedures for how to do the job should not be in law. I ask myself this as a question because this will increase trust“, he said.

Among the problems that need to be solved, Valchev also mentioned the conditions in Bulgarian prisons and the possibility of treating seriously ill prisoners.

He highlighted demography among the main priorities for the future presidential institution. “How do I imagine Bulgaria's success in five years? For the first time since 1990, the population of our country has increased“, said Valchev.

He pointed out as a possible direction for action the attraction of Bulgarians back from communities abroad. According to him, better conditions should be created for acquiring Bulgarian citizenship, while at the same time encouraging the study of the Bulgarian language, history and geography. “And people from Bulgarian communities around the world should start to see the point of returning to Bulgaria“, he said.

Valchev also commented on the way in which elections are held, expressing a wish that in the future voters would be able to vote with names, not numbers.

As another possible topic for political agreement, he pointed to the adoption of a law on the Bulgarian language. “This is an issue on which I don't see why we should quarrel. Let's write a law that would regulate the minimum places where Bulgarian should be used“, said Valchev.

According to him, the main task of the presidential institution should not be to make unfulfillable promises, but to seek agreement on strategic issues for the country. “The biggest question facing the presidential institution is to truly reach an agreement in order to achieve the great goal facing Bulgaria“, he summarized.