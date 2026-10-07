Stanislav Stoyanov: Prices have become European, salaries have remained Balkan

The MEP from "Vazrazhdane" will demand a specific answer from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the Bulgarian government on how much longer Bulgarians have to wait for real convergence of incomes.

„Prices are now really converged - Western European. However, salaries have remained Balkan.“ This was stated by the MEP from "Vazrazhdane" Stanislav Stoyanov, raising the question of when the promised convergence of Bulgaria with the standard of living in Western Europe will begin to be felt not only in prices, but also in incomes.

According to him, when Bulgaria joined the European Union, many citizens believed that the country would gradually approach the standard of living of the richer European countries. The same promise, according to him, was also used in the arguments for joining the eurozone. Stoyanov stressed that for people, this convergence is not measured by reports, percentages and statistical indicators.

„For us, Bulgarian citizens, this convergence is measured much more simply - by prices in the store, by income at the end of the month and by what we can actually afford with them“, he said.

The MEP pointed out that nine months after Bulgaria entered the eurozone, prices are already approaching Western European ones, while incomes remain far from them.

He also referred to the official inflation data of 5.6%, emphasizing that in his opinion, the statistical indicators do not reflect the feeling of many Bulgarian citizens about the real price increase.

„And no one is impressed by the government's official inflation data of 5.6%. Whoever we ask on the street will answer that prices have doubled. The price that was in leva then is now in euro“, said Stanislav Stoyanov.

According to him, one can argue about percentages and methodologies, but the fact remains that many Bulgarian families are finding it increasingly difficult to meet their monthly expenses.

That is why Stoyanov poses the question that, according to him, the institutions conveniently avoid:

“Since prices have already converged with European ones, when can we expect the incomes of Bulgarian citizens to converge with those of Western Europeans?“

The MEP from “Vazrazhdane“ announced that he would send official written questions to the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the Bulgarian government.

He will ask for a specific answer whether there are estimates, whether there is a deadline and how many years the Bulgarian citizen must wait to receive not only European prices, but also European incomes.

„We, the Bulgarians, already feel the price convergence every day in our own pockets“, Stoyanov emphasized. He also recalled the position of „Vazrazhdane“ on the eurozone and stated that none of this would have happened if the Bulgarian citizens had been given the opportunity to express their opinion on the matter.

„It is time to know when the convergence of incomes will also be felt. We already have European prices, when will we have European incomes?”, concluded Stanislav Stoyanov.