Dimo Drenchev on the ship hit by a drone: Most likely it is an illegal transport of weapons through Bulgarian territorial waters

It is absolutely ridiculous that the prime minister does not know what one of the ships hit by a drone was carrying. This was said on the sidelines of the parliament by the MP from “Vazrazhdane“ Dimo Drenchev.

“There is a way to check what the ship was carrying, but the very fact that it was hit and exploded shows that it was hardly carrying grain. Most likely, it is about illegal transport of weapons through Bulgarian territorial waters, which makes these ships a target and accordingly includes Bulgaria as a frontline state,“ he said.

Drenchev also pointed out that “Vazrazhdane“ has also requested a hearing of responsible state bodies related to the price increase this week, because inflation, price increase and impoverishment are the main topics that, in their opinion, should concern the National Assembly.

"This week we again have items in the style of the postal exchange with Mongolia on the agenda of the National Assembly, while according to official data, Bulgaria came in second place in terms of price increase in the entire EU," he said, quoted by BTA.

"This time we wanted the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova and the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund Vladimir Daskalov to be heard. This became particularly relevant against the backdrop of the events of the last three days at the Plovdiv hospital “St. George“, said Drenchev. The request for a hearing was based on data that one in four Bulgarians has postponed their preventive examinations or check-ups because they do not have the money to pay for them,” he added.