Todor Tagarev: Government is hiding data on attacks on ships

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said that the government withheld information about the drone attack on two merchant ships near Byala. According to him, there are enough indications as to who was the source of the attack, which took place in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone.

„There are enough indications as to who was the source of the attack on the merchant ships near Byala, but the government withheld information“, Tagarev told Radio Varna.

According to him, the institutions had more data on the day of the incident. He pointed out that the Maritime Administration is monitoring the movement of merchant ships in the Black Sea, including their routes near the Bulgarian borders and in the search and rescue zone.

Tagarev believes that the routes, cargoes and final destinations of the two vessels can provide a clearer picture of what happened. He also recalled that the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported attacks on ships in the Black Sea, which it claims were carrying military cargo.

What has been confirmed about the attack

The two ships were hit at around 3:00 a.m. 70-80 nautical miles, or between 130 and 150 kilometers, east of Byala. The Bulgarian government reported that air and sea drones were used against them.

One vessel sank, and its crew remains unaccounted for. The rescue operation to search for him was called off after a boat, three life rafts and parts of the ship's equipment were found.

The second ship was damaged and a fire broke out on board. The crew was evacuated, with 16 people being taken ashore. Two of the rescued sailors were injured, and one remained in serious but stable condition.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the attack as unacceptable, but said that at the moment it was not possible to say which country the drones came from. There has been no official confirmation of the responsibility of a specific country in the case.

Call for better monitoring in the Black Sea

Tagarev said that the incident shows the need for better monitoring of the Black Sea and closer cooperation with NATO allies. According to him, Bulgaria has limited capabilities of its own to detect and counter air and sea drones.

In the meantime, the rescue operation has ended, and the authorities continue to monitor the consequences of the attack and the risks to shipping in the area.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, nova.bg, apnews.com