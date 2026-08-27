Anthrax outbreak in Lovech region brought under control

The anthrax outbreak in Lovech region has been brought under control. This was stated in “The Day Begins“ on BNT by the Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski. He reassured that the infected meat did not reach the market and the animal was slaughtered for personal consumption.

The sick animal, from which the infection started, was discovered while grazing on August 16. The animal was not in good physical condition and was slaughtered on the spot. Apart from the family, who has symptoms of the disease, and their friend, who participated in the slaughter of the animal, other people did not have contact with the meat.

Plamen Abrovski, Minister of Agriculture and Food: “They did not eat the meat, they simply touched it and from touching the meat they became infected. If this is so, then this shows a low culture of the agricultural producer regarding the disease.“

Plamen Hristov, regional governor of Lovech: “There is no danger to people, because this disease is not transmitted from person to person, but only through contact and touch with the meat or the animal. The meat is in a freezer, it will be destroyed.“

21 contact persons have been identified, who will be examined by doctors today and will be prescribed preventive treatment. The farm has been placed under interdiction. Disinfection was also carried out in the places where the herd was taken out to pasture.

Plamen Abrovski, Minister of Agriculture and Food: “The remaining animals are currently under quarantine, the samples are in the process of being released, but the herd is quarantined. Vaccination actions and disinfection are planned.“

Plamen Hristov, Regional Governor of Lovech: “The vaccination of all these animals also begins today - not only in this herd, but also in the other three herds that have sheep on the territory of the village.“

A herd of goats in the village of Stefanovo was also checked, but according to the Regional Governor of Lovech, vaccination is not required.