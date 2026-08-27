ERP North has suspended power supply to five buildings in the Baba Alino area

In compliance with an Order of the Mayor of Varna Municipality, ERP North today took action to suspend power supply to five buildings in the Baba Alino area. These are the buildings for which, during the inspection carried out earlier this month, it was established that they do not have independent batches and means of commercial measurement (STI), but receive power supply after the STI, located in the neighborhood. The batch is registered in the name of „Forest Club Varna“ OOD.

The actions were taken in compliance with the issued order and are directed only to the sites covered by it. The power supply to the main site of the client "Forest Club Varna“ OOD", nor to other objects outside the scope of the order, has not been interrupted. The five buildings were powered by an electrical network built after the customer's commercial metering device.

As an operator of the electricity distribution network, the company fulfills its obligations within the framework of the powers granted to it by law and takes the necessary actions in the presence of the relevant grounds and acts from the competent authorities.

In this case, at the beginning of last week, ERP Sever issued mandatory instructions to the customer to discontinue the electricity supply to the specified buildings. The instructions were not implemented, and the objections and complaints subsequently filed by the customer do not change the company's obligation to perform the actions for which there is an applicable basis, unless a competent authority decides otherwise.