Italian football legend Sandro Mazzola has died

Sandro Mazzola, one of the legends of Inter and Italian football, has died. The Milan club announced that the former striker had passed away at the age of 83.

The news was released by Inter, and the Italian agency ANSA confirmed the announcement, citing the club. Mazzola is among the most recognizable names in the history of the “Nerazzurri“ and leaves behind a career marked by trophies and big matches.

Face of the “Grande Inter“

Sandro Mazzola is almost entirely associated with Inter, with whom he spent 17 seasons. Under the leadership of Helenio Herrera, he became part of the famous team that went down in history as the “Grande Inter“.

The Italian media reports recall that Mazzola won four Serie A titles, twice the European Champions Cup and twice the Intercontinental Cup. With the Italian national team, he became European champion in 1968 and won silver at the 1970 World Cup.

Following in the national team

Mazzola remains in the memory of the fans with key goals in the major tournaments of the 1960s and 1970s. Italian publications also recall that he was among the most important figures of the generation that led Inter and Italy to the European summit in 1968.

His death marks the end of an era for the Milan club and for Italian football, in which the name Mazzola is a symbol of an entire era.

Sources: ANSA, Inter, Italpress, Sky Sport