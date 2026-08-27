Ivian Benishev dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Health

By order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Ivian Benishev was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Health.

This was announced by the government information service.

We recall that a day ago, the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova announced that the ambulances of the "Emergency Aid" were left without "Civil Liability" and "Auto Casco" insurances.

"Dr. Ivian Benishev is the Deputy Minister for "Emergency Medical Aid" Before taking up this position, he also held the position of Director of the Directorate of “Emergency Medical Care“, that is, he is directly responsible for ensuring the functioning of emergency care in the country. Now the law allows him to return to the previously held position, but I hope that the moral compass will not allow him. Now the collection of offers will begin, so that the insurance of the ambulance cars will be ensured by the end of the year. In parallel, a procedure will be launched for concluding all types of insurance for 2027," explained the Minister of Health.