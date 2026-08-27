Three new defendants in the brutal murder on the Youth Hill

There are three new defendants in the case of the brutal murder of Georgi Kuzev on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv, the District Prosecutor's Office in the city announced.

Two young men aged 17 and one aged 15 have been detained. They have been charged with intentionally killing the 37-year-old man on August 4 in Plovdiv, in complicity and as perpetrators with five other defendants. And the murder was committed in a particularly painful way for the murdered person, with particular cruelty, for hooligan motives related to sexual orientation.

According to the evidence collected so far, namely an analysis of the testimonies of witnesses and attached video recordings, as well as an expert examination, according to which stains of human blood were found on their clothes, a reasonable assumption has been made about their participation in the murder. It has been established that they also struck Georgi Kuzev's body with their hands and feet, the prosecutor's office indicated.

The three defendants gave explanations today in the presence of their lawyers. By a decree of the supervising prosecutor, they were detained for a period of up to 48 hours. On August 28, 2026, the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office will submit a request to the court for a preventive measure of “detention in custody“ against each of them.

At the moment, the defendants in the case are already eight minors - six boys and two girls. The court had previously taken a preventive measure of "detention in custody" against five of them. Active investigation activities continue.

The young people imitated the groups for “pedophile hunters” and in their minds the victim was like that. The information is that a meeting was supposed to take place, arranged on social networks, between an older man and a girl who presented herself as 15 years old, but was actually 17 years old. It happened on the Youth Hill, where the man was attacked.

He had extremely severe injuries, lacerations to the lungs and liver, kidneys, and a traumatic brain injury. He managed to get down the hill on his own and was found at the foot of it in the afternoon. He was taken to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

The victim's relatives were adamant that the accusations of pedophilia were ridiculous. They demanded justice and maximum sentences.