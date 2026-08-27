The Chief of our Combat Aviation Major General Nikolay Rusev is on an official visit to the United States PHOTOS

The Chief of Staff of the US Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach welcomed the Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force Major General Nikolay Rusev during his official visit to the United States. It confirmed the strong defense partnership between the United States and Bulgaria and gave new impetus to our common priorities.

This was announced on "Facebook" from the US Embassy in Sofia.

During his week-long visit, Major General Rusev met with Bulgarian Air Force servicemen undergoing F-16 pilot training at the “Morris“ base. of the US Air National Guard in Arizona.

The visit highlighted our ongoing defense cooperation, including the modernization of the Bulgarian Air Force with the F-16, as well as our shared commitment to strengthening interoperability, allied cooperation, and deterrence on NATO's eastern flank.