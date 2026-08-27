The Council of Ministers adopted a decision to change the state's representative in the Supervisory Board of the National Health Insurance Fund.

Petko Salchev was released early as the state's representative due to his resignation from the post of “Deputy Minister of Health“ and Hristo Valentinov Stoyanov was appointed in his place. Salchev left about two weeks ago, announcing that his decision was personal and not tied to pressure from the political leadership.

Hristo Stoyanov is an anesthesiologist with over 25 years of professional experience in the healthcare system. In addition to his medical education, he also has a Master's degree in Business Administration, specializing in “Health Management“. He has professional experience as a doctor and manager in a number of medical institutions.

He was the executive director of UMBAL „Lozenets“ EAD and „MBAL Uni Hospital“ Panagyurishte.

He practiced his medical profession in leading medical institutions such as UMBAL „Alexandrovska“ EAD, UMBAL „St. Ekaterina“ EAD, Acibadem City Clinic UMBAL – Tokuda, etc. He worked in the National Security Service. He is currently an advisor to the Minister of Health.