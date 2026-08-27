The number of employees is being reduced and directorates in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works are being restructured

The Government has approved changes to the Organizational Regulations of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW), which aim to optimize the structure of the department and refine the functional characteristics of the administrative units.

The total number of employees is being reduced by 39 positions, from 627 to 588. The number of directorates in the general administration is also being reduced from 6 to 5.

It is planned to unify functionally related activities, within the framework of one process, in one structural unit. Thus, the activities carried out by the previous directorates “Legal“ and “Public Procurement“ will now be implemented by the "Legal Activities" Directorate. The new structure will fully ensure the functions of carrying out legal activities, procedural representation and the process of planning and conducting public procurement.

With the changes, the Network and Information Security Unit will be closed, and its functions will be performed by an employee of the "Information Services and Security Systems" Directorate, appointed by order of the Minister and under his direct subordination, who will perform the functions of a network and information security officer for the MRDPW network.

In order to fulfill the functional obligations under the Classified Information Protection Act and given the specifics of the matter - protection of national classified information and protection of foreign classified information, an "Information Security Officer" is being established in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, and its functions are being transferred from the "Information Services and Security Systems" Directorate.

In the specialized administration, the functions of the directorates are also being optimized. Namely - the functions in the field of administrative-territorial organization and local self-government are transferred from the Directorate "Territorial Organization and Administrative-Territorial Organization" to the General Directorate "Civil Registration and Administrative Services" (GRAO). The proposal for this change is dictated by the fact that the functions of the two directorates related to local self-government are close and should be united in one common unit. Thus, functionally related activities will be carried out within the framework of one process in one administrative structure.

In addition, the activities for the implementation of the National Strategy for Digital Transformation of the Construction Sector 2030 and the Roadmap for the Implementation of the Strategy will be managed in one directorate within the structure of the MRDPW. In view of this, all functions related to the implementation of the Strategy are transferred as additional functions to the Directorate “Technical Rules and Norms“.

With the envisaged changes in the Organizational Regulations of the Ministry, the administration is structured into 2 main directorates, 12 directorates, an inspectorate and an information security officer.

The changes are in implementation of the government's short-term measures for reform and optimization of the state administration, including limiting the number of directorates in the general administration, reducing the number of intermediate management levels such as heads of departments and sectors, and reducing personnel costs by 10%. The goal is to systematize the functions of the structural units, as well as optimize the staffing levels in them with a view to more effective organization for the implementation of their functions.