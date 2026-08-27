NRA, police and GIT revealed a scheme with "shell companies" in commercial establishments

Fifteen commercial establishments, owned by so-called shell companies, which are suspected of being created for tax crimes, were inspected by the National Revenue Agency (NRA), the General Directorate of the "National Police" (GDNP) and the General Labor Inspectorate (GIT), the revenue agency informed.

The inspections were carried out on Wednesday evening.

According to the mechanism detected by the inspectors, the commercial establishments are operating during the summer season throughout the country, generating tax liabilities that, although correctly declared, are not paid. In order to avoid payment, companies are used, created only for the needs of the detected mechanism, which are registered to persons with low social status, the announcement states.

During the inspections, the officers of the General Directorate of Taxes and Revenue have identified 12 violations of the legislation. In one of the sites, a cash receipt was not issued, in eight a discrepancy was found between the amounts in the cash register and those marked on the cash register. Inspectors from the GIT also found irregularities in the implementation of employment relationships, including workers without an employment contract and minors who did not have a work permit and worked after 10 p.m.

In an establishment owned by a company with debts, fiscal inspectors from the NRA seized all cash to repay a debt under an initiated enforcement case.

The NRA also indicated that the work on establishing additional facts and circumstances regarding the detected criminal scheme continues, and a report to the prosecutor's office is pending.