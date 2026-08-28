Dimitar Petrov (PB): Ivan Demerdzhiev is not alone in the trench war

"The silencer from "Dragalevtsi" is missing, but the investigation continues. All bodies will cooperate as much as possible to find him. There are units that simply worked with him. The umbrella against such individuals has fallen and the state will return to its functions. The role is also in the prosecutor's office and in all investigative bodies in the country," said the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Dimitar Petrov in "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, there are actions by the government and it is determined to put an end to all political umbrellas.

"Ivan Demerdzhiev is not alone in the trench war. It is no coincidence that the Prime Minister's statements are in this direction - all investigations are aimed at shedding light on the behind-the-scenes. In 3 months, a lot has happened. Proceedings are being conducted against people who were not expected. For the first time, such comprehensive procedural rules have been adopted," Petrov added to Bulgaria ON AIR.

In his words, in order to have a completely independent judicial system, the future members of the Supreme Judicial Council must distinguish themselves from the behind-the-scenes figures.

"We expect the next composition of the SJC to oppose these people. The magistrates are required to participate more widely in the election process. We expect them to vote en masse and elect the figures who will help this vicious model. The extraordinary attestation is also important. The first steps have been clearly set", the guest also said.

The fear of having other nominations for a new prosecutor general is obvious, Petrov is categorical.

"Politicians should not indicate who the next prosecutor general will be, this should be the job of society. I call for a transparent process. The quota principle, which has been followed so far for members of the Supreme Judicial Council, is not the leading one in our country. The process will not be closed only to candidacies that we want. We care not about quantity, but about quality. Within 14 days there will be proposals from both us and other parties", commented Dimitar Petrov.