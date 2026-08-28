Radan Kanev: We are accumulating debt that the young will have to pay

„The accumulation of debt may seem harmless now, but people who are 25-30 years old will have to endure all of us and will be faced with enormous difficulty in coping. Bulgarians gave the opportunity to one party to pursue long-term policy, but such a thing is not noticeable.“ This was stated by Radan Kanev on bTV.

„Let's see the plans, let's see the accounts, because for now we are only moving towards talk. We are moving towards centralization, and this is the wrong formula. Having everything in one hands is not right-wing thinking, but a deeply mistaken perception“, he commented.

Kanev also criticized healthcare policy. According to him, specialists from different areas of the health sector are warning of serious problems.

„I have never seen so many different specialists from the health sector who are predicting a catastrophe. An attempt is being made to super-centralize the health sector. There is a politicization of health, not professionalization“, he said.

According to him, possible measures to end this process are yet to be discussed.

As for the budget, Kanev said that for now there is „too much talk“ and he cannot commit to support it. According to him, it is right that the budget be presented early enough within the budget procedure and well before the presidential elections.

According to him, it is not right that the presidential campaign be subordinated to the party spirit. The citizens' expectations are to see a unifying candidacy that will uphold the independence and separation of powers and prevent their politicization.

When asked whether the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council will be elected and what his forecast is for the votes of the PP–DB, he said:

„First of all, it depends on the will of the ruling party. They have the opportunity to add more votes and reach 160. There are two realistic options – GERB or „We continue the change – Democratic Bulgaria“.“

According to Kanev, when choosing the members of the SJC, extremely high requirements must be set for the candidates.

„From our point of view, of „Democratic Bulgaria“, I am also convinced of „We continue the change“ – we have communication on the issue – here we will really need very high standards, very high criteria and principles in determining all 11 candidates“, said Radan Kanev.

Kanev also commented on GERB's position on the issue.

„From GERB we rather heard: „Let them propose, and we will support“. This is a difficult choice that faces the ruling party. I would say specifically to Prime Minister Rumen Radev – a choice that will largely show whether he strives to master the current system, or to significantly change it.“, he also commented.

Kanev also recalled one of the main goals set by „Democratic Bulgaria“ before the elections.

„The big goal of „Democratic Bulgaria“ Before the elections, we all remember, it was GERB and DPS that did not have 80 votes in parliament, so that they would not participate in this election. And here the big bet is whether you will walk your part of the path so that the change and judicial reform that we have been talking about for years, but which have not happened, can happen.“, he also said.

In his words, however, political goals should not be reduced to opposing specific parties.

„A goal that in my role at the time as a person outside the party leadership did not inspire me. I do not like political goals formulated in this way. But the political, public and parliamentary goal should be for the Supreme Judicial Council to be composed entirely of people without party affiliations," Kanev.

Andrei Gyurov is the expected candidate for president, and his possible participation in the race will be in his capacity as a citizen, not a party candidate. This was stated by the leader of the DSB, Radan Kanev.

According to him, there is no loss of trust in Gyurov among the supporters of the formation, but rather impatience is growing regarding his decision whether to join the presidential race.

“The answer will come from him and it will be public“, Kanev emphasized.