PP supports BNR musicians' protest

„We continue the change“ has expressed support for the protest of the musicians from the Bulgarian National Radio and their demands for sustainable funding and decent pay, BTA reported.

According to data cited by the party and the public radio, the musicians from the Symphony Orchestra, Big Band, Folk Music Orchestra and Mixed Choir of the BNR have been demanding a solution to the problems with funding and remuneration for more than a year.

The protest has been going on for months

The BNR musical ensembles announced a protest back in March, when they stopped their concert activities in a sign of dissatisfaction with the low salaries, BNR recalls. Later, in a BNR article from September 17, violinist Iva Dzhajeva from the Symphony Orchestra announced that she would go on a hunger strike if state institutions did not respond to the salary problem by September 28.

According to the BNR, the musicians also want a larger budget for 2027, with the funds to be directed towards sustainable financing of the ensembles and gradually overcoming the accumulated structural problems.

Political support for the demands

The position of “We continue the change“ comes against the backdrop of ongoing dissatisfaction in public radio and new calls by the musicians for a solution from the institutions. At present, there is no publicly announced final agreement between the protesters and the BNR management on the demands made.

BTA and BNR indicate that the dispute is related to both the amount of funds for the bands and the accumulated problems surrounding the payment of the musicians' labor.

Sources: BTA, BNR