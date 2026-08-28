The Ministry of Health proposes changes to the electronic health record upon adoption

A working group established, in which representatives from several ministries and from "Information Services" AD participate, has reached the conclusion of developing regulatory changes to expand the provisions for maintaining electronic patient records in an up-to-date form with correction of data, and it is proposed that this be done at the request of the adoptive parents or the adoptee, if he is of legal age. This was stated by the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova during the parliamentary control in response to a question from MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria" for the continuity of the electronic health record in the National Health Information System in the event of full adoption.

The Ministry of Health has developed rules for correction in connection with the full adoption and will send them for coordination to the Personal Data Protection Commission next week, she added.

Next week we will send them for coordination to the Personal Data Protection Commission“, the Minister of Health indicated.

The goal is to guarantee the relevance of the information in the electronic health record, while at the same time complying with the requirements for personal data protection and the special rules for full adoption.

The issue is related to the need for the change in personal data after adoption to be reflected in the National Health Information System, without losing the medical information accumulated for the patient over the years.