Prime Minister Radev: They tore off the jamming device in "Dragalevtsi" at the last minute

„I assume that you carefully read and heard the statement of the Ministry of Interior that elements of a jamming device were found. Not all of them. They tore it off at the last minute". This was commented by Prime Minister Rumen Radev from Strumyani in response to a journalistic question about the powerful GPS jammer discovered in "Dragalevtsi", Nova TV reports.

He indicated that everything possible is being done to find the remaining elements of the device and called for political disputes to remain in the background.

„You know how for many years the oligarchy and the mafia have penetrated everywhere - at all levels of the Ministry of Interior and the services. A parallel process is underway. One is a fight against this organized crime, but the other is a fight within the Ministry of Interior, within the services, to rehabilitate these law enforcement agencies“, Radev pointed out.

When asked whether he believes that someone “broke the operation” and warned certain individuals so that the devices could be removed at the last moment, Radev said: “I can't say anything“.

Regarding the minimum wage, against the backdrop of the Ministry of Finance's forecasts for its size in the coming years - the Prime Minister emphasized: “Work has begun on the 2027 budget. When we specify all the parameters of this budget, then we will be able to say for sure what the minimum wage will be“.