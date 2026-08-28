BNT sent a response to Vasil Terziev, explaining why Sofia was not selected to host Eurovision 2027.

BNT sent the expected response from Sofia Municipality to the request for summarized feedback on the presentation of Sofia's candidacy for host city of “Eurovision 2027“ against the main criteria used in the evaluation process.

The letter recalls that Sofia Municipality received detailed information and specific requirements for the host city in the invitation to participate in the host city selection procedure. They meet the standard of the Contest of recent years and have been approved by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The proposal has been assessed in accordance with these requirements, as well as in accordance with the questions and answers that were exchanged between BNT and the candidate cities, the letter also says. It is noted that BNT is obliged to implement the EBU standards, however, the candidacy is an opportunity for the host city to contribute its own ideas - proposals on topics such as culture, authenticity and public enthusiasm, inclusion and diversity, financial accessibility.

The letter further points out specific discrepancies – information intended solely for internal purposes of the Sofia Municipality, in accordance with the signed confidentiality agreements between the candidate cities and BNT.

BNT thanks you for the stated commitment in the process of selecting a host city and hopes that the information provided will help to upgrade the proposals for future opportunities to host other international events.

As a national public provider of audiovisual media services, BNT has an obligation to inform Bulgarian citizens on important issues of public life. In this sense, BNT has informed so far and will continue to inform the public in the future about all steps in the preparation and organization of “Eurovision 2027“. When providing information through its official communication channels, BNT will comply with the applicable restrictions related to personal data, trade secrets, copyright and related rights, confidentiality obligations arising from contractual relationships.