Minister Naydenov: 12 notaries are being checked because of "Baba Alino", there is already disciplinary proceedings against one

In connection with transactions in the area of "Baba Alino", 12 notaries are being checked by the Inspectorate to the Minister of Justice, the checks have been completed for three and a proposal has been made to initiate disciplinary proceedings, and one is already in progress. This was explained during parliamentary control by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov, BTA reports.

He specified that the three completed checks are the most extensive, with the other notaries dealing with one or two transactions. The final decision will be made by the disciplinary committee of the Notary Chamber.

The Minister noted that violations have also been identified by registry judges, and inspections are also being carried out on them.

According to information from the prosecutor's office as of September 17, there are six files in the District Prosecutor's Office in Varna related to illegal construction in the area of "Baba Alino", the main pre-trial proceedings have been initiated based on data on possible official crimes. Separately, data on alleged money laundering are also being checked.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Varna has nine pre-trial proceedings on various aspects of the case - for document crimes, false declarations, illegal logging, alleged fraud and other acts.

In one of them, the investigation has been completed and on July 20, 2026, an indictment was filed in court against one person for obstructing state municipal employees from conducting an inspection. In another - two people are accused of issuing tolerance certificates related to false circumstances.