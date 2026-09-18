Vladislav Goranov confirmed that he rented premises to a road company on a commercial basis

Vladislav Goranov's consulting firm rented premises to one of the companies that Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced earlier. Goranov himself confirmed this to Nova TV.

“Indeed, the consulting firm that I own rented premises to the company “KMV Road Security Systems“ and completely on a commercial basis for the “significant amount“ of 1,000 euros per month. Everything was duly declared and it is likely from there that Demerdzhiev made these serious revelations“, said Vladislav Goranov.

The Interior Minister announced that an investigation by the Ministry of Interior and the security services has established serious violations in the supply of crash barriers in our country. The scheme involved four main companies that built a kind of monopoly and concluded contracts indexed at over 150 million euros. “These companies, in turn, have quite interesting connections leading to political figures and to our diplomatic representative”, said Demerdzhiev.

The name of former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov also appears in the corruption ring, according to the authorities. According to the Ministry of Interior data, he is the landlord of one of these companies, having rented out a property to him for significant amounts. “Unfortunately, these circles, which we rightly call oligarchic, have become so intertwined that you can see what kind of connections and dependencies they lead to”, the interior minister also commented.

When asked why Boyko Borisov's name was not mentioned in today's revelations and whether a request to lift immunity was expected, Ivan Demerdzhiev replied that the connection between Borisov and Vladislav Goranov was “obvious and clear”, since the former prime minister himself included Goranov in his lists and knew him well.