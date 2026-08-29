A fire broke out in a restaurant in Sozopol, vacationers evacuated

A fire broke out this morning in a restaurant in the new town of Sozopol. The incident was reported at around 05:04. According to initial data, the fire was caused by a faulty refrigerator, NOVA specified.

The restaurant burned down completely. The fire created heavy smoke, and the flames spread to nearby hotels and holiday resorts. Due to the spread of the fire, vacationers from the area had to be evacuated. All of them have been taken to a safe place.

Photo: Tsetsa Aleksova, NOVA

The wooden facade of the Bulgarian Red Cross base, which is located near the restaurant, was also completely burned down in the incident.

Three fire trucks have been sent to the scene. Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire, working to contain it and prevent it from spreading further.

There is currently no information about any injuries.